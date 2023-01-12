'Bihar Education Minister Lacks Knowledge': Bihar BJP Chief Over 'Ramcharitmanas' Remark

After Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar on Wednesday made a controversial anti-Hindu comment that Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas spread hatred, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP Bihar president spoke to Republic TV on Thursday and charged heavily on the Nitish-led Bihar government. He said that Chandrashekhar himself lacks knowledge and he has totally misinterpreted the 'doha'.

Jaiswal said, "Chandrashekhar ji lacks knowledge. The 'doha' he is talking about, he has totally misinterpreted the 'doha'. That 'doha' is a conversation but he has taken it to a totally wrong tangent. The Bihar Education Minister didn't even care to read the complete text. If he would have read the complete, he would have known, what the 'doha' actually meant."

BJP Bihar president attacks Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

BJP Bihar president also attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying he is shocked that he has no idea about the whole row.

He said, "Also, I am extremely shocked, as Bihar Chief Minister on this said that he had no idea about what happened." He continued, "When Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants were lathi-charged, he said he had no clue. Police brutally lathi-charged farmers, he said I have no idea. Now his education minister is deteriorating the situation, but he says he doesn't know anything."

Jaiswal said, "In Bihar, a big programme is being conducted to humiliate Hindus. Both, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav want control of Hindus and this is exactly what their Education minister is also portraying through his comments."