Bihar Education Minister Makes Anti-Hindu Comment, Says 'Ramcharitmanas Spreads Hatred'

Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar on Wednesday made a controversial anti-Hindu comment. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader claimed that Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas spread hatred.

Addressing an event at Nalanda Open University in Patna, Chandrashekhar said, "Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many abuses were given in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk."

He has said that Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas are books that spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women in society from getting an education.

"Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar... these books are books that spread hatred. Hatred will not make the country great, love will make the country great," added Chandrashekhar.

Ramcharitmanas is an epic poem written and composed by 16th-century poet Tulsidas. The word Ramcharitmanas literally means "Lake of the deeds of Rama".

RJD leader says 'Ram Mandir built on land of hatred' remark

Last week, Bihar RJD chief Jagada Nand Singh stoked a massive controversy after he made a derogatory remark on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. He labelled Ram Janmbhoomi the "land of hatred" and said Lord Ram will now remain confined within the "four walls" of the temple.

"Lord Ram who resides in every element will be confined within the boundary of four walls. The Ram Mandir is being constructed on Nafrat Ki Zameen (land of hatred). Now, the Ram sitting in this temple will belong only to the troublemakers. The Lord of Ayodhya that belonged to the poor, the people living in huts, of Tulsi will no longer be residing in India but there will be only one imprisoned within the structure of stones," he had said.