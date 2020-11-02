Bihar Election: Chidambaram Faults NDA's Messaging To Voters, Slams Govt's Performance

Amid the ongoing Bihar Assembly polls, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday slammed the ruling NDA government for not talking about substantive issues. According to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had only raised emotive issues such as the construction of the Ram temple, scrapping of Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act. Moreover, the Rajya Sabha MP took on the PM for describing former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Mahagatbandhan CM face Tejashwi Yadav as "double crown princes".

He maintained that the state government had failed to provide its report card on key issues such as employment, industries, Minimum Support Price, flood relief and women's safety. Chidambaram added that the voters had been asked to vote for NDA for no reason whatsoever. He also mocked the overall performance of the Nitish Kumar-led government by quoting a purported slogan.

If you were a voter in Bihar what do they tell you about unemployment, jobs, new industries, MSP for food grains, crop insurance, flood relief, women’s safety etc.



The answer is ZILCH — nothing. You are being asked to vote for NDA on a message that contains NOTHING — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 2, 2020

The best slogan I have heard about the performance of the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar:



KHALI HAATH,

KHALI JEB,

KHALI PET — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 2, 2020

Bihar election

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. The next two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7. To observe the COVID-19 prevention norms, each polling booth will have less than 1000 voters. To decongest polling stations further, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Congress fields 70 candidates

As per Mahagatbandhan's seat-sharing formula, RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI and CPM are fielding candidates from 144, 70, 19, 6 and 4 constituencies each. While 21 Congress candidates contested in the first phase on October 28, 24 and 25 members of the party will be in the fray in the second and third phase respectively. Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao (Bihariganj) and Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv (Bankipur) are among the prominent candidates to get the Congress ticket. Only 7 (10%) of the overall Congress candidates are women. Congress has named 30 'star campaigners' including party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, former PM Manmohan Singh, Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel.

