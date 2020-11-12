Bihar Election Results: Over 70% Elected MLAs Face Pending Criminal Cases, RJD Tops Chart

The NDA government led by CM Nitish Kumar is all set to return to power in Bihar after beating the Congress-RJD-Left 'Mahagatbandhan' alliance in a thrilling battle in the recently concluded Assembly polls in the state.

However, it is pertinent to point out that 70% of the MLAs elected to the Assembly have declared criminal cases against them, with most of them from Mahagatbandhan's RJD.

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA, throughout its poll campaign, constantly targeted RJD and the Mahagatbandhan CM face Tejashwi Yadav for lawlessness in the state - reminding the people of the state about the 'Jungle Raj' under the rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav in the past.

Out of 163 candidates who declared criminal cases against them in the poll affidavits, 123 MLA-elects have 'serious cases' pending against them including cases of murder, kidnapping, crimes against women and so on, according to Bihar Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms.

19 among the 123 winners have murder cases, 31 have attempt to murder cases and eight crimes against women to their names.

54 of the 74 MLA-elects from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the single-largest party in the state after the Bihar assembly, have pending criminal cases against them - a total of 60% of the winners.

BJP follows RJD next on the list, with 47 out of 73 MLAs (48%), followed by 20 out of 43 MLA-elects from JD(U).

All five winners from the AIMIM party have pending criminal cases against them while the Congress and the CPI have 16 and 10 of their MLA-elects with pending cases respectively.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

