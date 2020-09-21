Bihar Elections: BJP, JDU Target RJD Over Lalu Yadav And Rabri Devi Missing From Posters

As Bihar is bracing for assembly elections, the poster war has again gathered momentum in the state with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) putting up posters ahead of the elections. A huge poster has been put up comprising a giant photograph of party leader Tejashwi Yadav, with the party symbol in the corner. The poster is put up on the main gate of RJD office at Veer Chand Patel Marg, Patna.

Whereas the walls of the party office display two more posters, one with the photo of just Tejashwi Yadav, and another with the picture of Tej Pratap Yadav, along with Tejashwi Yadav. Interesting to note was Party Supremo Lalu Yadav or Rabri Devi's photos in the posters were nowhere to be found.

Taking note of the former chief ministers Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi missing from the posters, BJP has targeted the party by stating that that the people of Bihar have forgotten Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi because of their 15-years of misrule.

"Now he is behind bars. Due to this shame, Tejashwi has started cornering Lalu Yadav. The public is watching everything. Tejashwi Yadav on many occasions tried to mislead the public by issuing apologies for 15 years of misrule by his party. Now the tactic of missing photos cannot deceive the public," BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said.

Adding to the attack, BJP's allies JDU have also taken a swipe at the posters by saying that not only the public but even Tejashwi Yadav is also scared of the legacy of 'Jungle-Raj' of the RJD.

Defending the move by RJD, party leader Shivanand Tiwari spoke about 'young brigade' being given chance to take over the reins.

"It is not Tejashwi Yadav's room from where the pictures of his parents have disappeared for the opposition to raise an issue about. This is time for the young brigade to step in. Lalu's RJD is evolving under Tejashwi 's leadership. We haven't removed Lalu Yadav from the posters. His pictures are present on some posters and absent from others."

Poster in front of RJD office, credits: ANI

(With ANI inputs and photos)