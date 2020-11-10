Bihar Elections: JAP's Pappu Yadav Doubts EVMs After Congress, Demands Paper Ballots

As the latest trend presented by the Election Commission showed NDA in the lead with Mahagathbandhan trailing behind, Jan Adhikari Party leader Pappu Yadav, who is a part of Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA), has expressed his concerns with the credibility of the EVMs.

"EVM should be removed and election should be conducted with the ballot paper," the JAP leader and the Chief Ministerial face of PDA said. After facing disappointment with the election trends, Congress and Pushpam Priya of Plurals party have also slammed the EVM, while the election commission has rubbished all the allegations of the opposition and claimed that the EVMs are tamper-proof. Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain also recalled the 2017 challenge to all parties to prove their claims of EVM tampering.

As the JDU has performed fairly average as against what was expected from the party, Pappu Yadav has opined that LJP led by Chirag Paswan has caused the damage to JDU, as the LJP went solo and acted as a vote cutter for the ruling incumbent party.

"Nitish Kumar's voters went with him (Chirag Paswan) and that has helped BJP," Pappu Yadav said.

The Madhepura constituency from which Pappu Yadav contested, shows a close-knit battle between RJD's Chandra Shekhar and JDU's Nikhil Mandal. The JDU is leading with 27,245 votes while JDU is closely trailing at 26,790 votes, a difference of merely 455 votes. Pappu Yadav with 14,117 votes is trailing with a huge margin.

READ | Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: RJD Wins Darbhanga Rural, Leading On 67 Seats

READ | Bihar Election: Khushbu Sundar Takes A Dig At Congress, Predicts 'shift' For TN Polls

BJP emerges to be the single largest party

Early election trends showed the Mahagathbandhan in the lead while the NDA trailing behind, however, the tables seemed to be turning against the grand alliance as NDA took the lead in the 243 seat assembly. Now the NDA has crossed the halfway mark of 122 with BJP winning one seat and leading at 77 seats, emerging as the single largest party while the JDU has won two seats and leading at 41 seats. Meanwhile, HAM is leading at 3 seats and Vikassheel Insan Party leading at 5.

From the Mahagathbandhan fold, the Tejashwi Yadav led RJD has won one seat and is leading at 67 seats, the Congress is leading at 18 seats while the Left parties combined leading at 18 seats. Meanwhile, other parties -- BSP leading on two seats, AIMIM on four, LJP on two, and independents on three.

Counting of votes in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the State. The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.

READ | Bihar Election: Ashoke Pandit Shares 'prediction' After Congress Questions EVM Credibility

READ | Bihar Elections: EC Rubbishes Opposition's 'EVM Hacking' Charge, Recalls SC's Validation