Bihar Elections: Manoj Tiwari Confident Of NDA's Win Amid Neck-to-neck Fight With MGB

As the early trends in Bihar election results indicated a neck-to-neck fight for the 243 State Assembly seats, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s victory. Speaking exclusively with Republic TV as counting of votes began on Tuesday, Tiwari said, the Bharatiya Janata Party will form government in Bihar under NDA and Nitish Kumar.

“It is an important election for both NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. It is a neck to neck fight. This is 15 years versus 15 years fight,” he said.

While refusing to suggest any estimates on the day of results, Manoj Tiwari said he expects that the journey of National Democratic Alliance will continue in Bihar and that Nitish Kumar will continue to lead the state along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

READ | BJPs' Manoj Tiwari Confident Over NDA's Win In Bihar, Says '122-130 Seats Expected'

“We estimate that the NDA journey will continue and Nitish Kumar will continue to lead Bihar towards development just as he has done so far, with PM Narendra Modi. We believe that NDA will gradually come forward in the numbers,” the BJP leader added.

The biggest election held amid the Coronavirus pandemic for the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be decided today. Incumbent CM Nitish Kumar seeks 4th term while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav seeks his maiden term in the state. Early trends as on 9 am indicated that the Opposition alliance is leading with 76 leads while NDA is leading with 85 in the Bihar Election Results.

READ | Bihar Poll Results: Three-tier Security For 55 Counting Centres; Results Might Take Longer

Bihar assembly elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26 per cent. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

READ | Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Mahagathbandhan, NDA Neck-&-neck In Early Trends

READ | Bihar Election Result 2020: Counting Centres Maintain Safety Measures, Social Distancing