Tejashwi Yadav Claims NDA Didn't Use Funds Efficiently, Spells Out His Plan If Elected

Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his public rallies in poll-bound Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav asserted that unemployment and poverty are the two major issues in the state. Referring to the BJP manifesto released on Thursday and stated that the ruling party does not have a face for Bihar which is why Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to come for the launch of the vision document. Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, also criticised CM Nitish Kumar alleging that the NDA has not spent funds effectively for the development of the state and highlighted his plans for the state if the Mahagathbandhan wins the elections.

"BJP does not have a face for Bihar polls. Finance Minister had to come to release the vision document. Since she is here, Sitharaman Ji should first tell why she never gave a special package and special state status to Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav told ANI on Thursday.

Referring to the funds spent by the NDA under Nitish Kumar, he highlighted, "The financial budget of Bihar is 2,11,761 crores, out of which 40 per cent of the amount is not spent by the NDA government due to its wavering, irresponsible, corrupt and poor policies and in the end, they surrender 80 thousand crores every year. Why should an efficient government surrender around 40 per cent of the funds? Nitish Ji and Sushil Ji, we can easily use this huge amount for developmental works and new restoration instead of creating a caste vote bank like you."

The son of former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi has promised that is elected to power, his government would put every penny in the right work with full transparency, increase the productivity of the sate, attract new capitalists for investment, set up new industries and increase the income of the state manifold.

Mahagathbandhan's manifesto

The Mahagathbandhan had released its manifesto for the elections on October 18. The manifesto was released by the alliance's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and focussed significantly on providing jobs and stopping migration. Reiterating his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM, Tejashwi Yadav also talked about the "special status" demand.

The manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan promised to bring a law that can annul the three farm laws passed by Parliament recently. It also stated that the Mahagathbandhan government will not treat "protesters or those criticising the government as traitors" and will not name them in false cases.

