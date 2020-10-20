Bihar Elections: Voters Chase Minister With Cow Dung As He Visits Region To Ask For Votes

It seems like Bihar voters are not accepting any kind of 'political tourism' ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections. On Monday morning, the villagers of Lakhisarai chased Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha with cow dung in their hands, running behind the leader through the streets of the village.

The BJP Minister was paying a visit to the region as a part of his outreach program. The villagers, however, were not having it. Chasing him with cow dung, and yelling out 'Murdabad' slogans, the villagers questioned the Labour Minister's absence all throughout these years, asking him why he only visited the region to request for votes.

This is not the first time that Lakhisarai has expressed its anger towards the BJP representative. Earlier, BJP's office in the region was vandalised as workers lashed out at Vijay Kumar Sinha, questioning his absence.

As a part of NDA alliance, BJP, JD(U), VIP and HAM will contest 110, 115, 11 and 7 seats respectively. Nitish Kumar has been projected as the Chief Ministerial face once again.

The BJP's list of candidates were finalised by the party's Central Election Committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain and others.

29, 46 and 35 candidates of BJP will contest in the first, second and third phase respectively. Prominent BJP candidates include international shooter Shreyasi Singh (Jamui), former MP Hari Manjhi (Bodhgaya) and Bihar chief spokesperson Nikhil Anand (Maner). Only 13 (11.81%) of the overall candidates are women as against ally JD(U) which has given tickets to 22 women.

This year's Bihar elections will witness the clash of as many as five alliances. The upcoming Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

