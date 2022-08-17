Bihar: Entrusted With Environment Portfolio, Tej Pratap Yadav Begins Work With Zoo Visit

A day after being entrusted with the portfolio of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Mahagatbandhan government in Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav started work in full swing on Wednesday. The elder son of former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi visited the Patna-based Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park for 'inspection', and simultaneously, directed the officials to improve the law and order situation in the zoo.

"Will fulfil whatever responsibility I am entrusted with," the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader had said after the party, along with Congress and Left joined hands with Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) to reforge the Mahagathbandhan and form a government in Bihar.

Tej Pratap & 30 others inducted into Bihar Cabinet

Besides Tej Pratap, 30 other MLAs were inducted into the Cabinet as Ministers. Sixteen Ministers from the RJD, 11 from JDU, 2 from Congress, 1 from HAM and 1 Independent took an oath of office and secrecy on August 16. Before the said date, only Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were a part of the Cabinet.

The BJP, betrayed by JDU, questioned the choice of Ministers. Taking the examples of Ministers Lalit Yadav and Surinder Yadav, who have allegations of brutally nailing a truck driver, Sushil Kumar Modi said, "People are scared of them and Nitish Kumar has given them Ministerial berths."

Before the Cabinet expansion, speculations were rife that Upendra Khushwaha would be given an important berth. However, when the list came, Nitish's close aide's name was missing. "Why is Upendra Khushwaha missing from Cabinet? I was expecting him to get a berth. Nitish Kumar has even insulted him," the MP further said.