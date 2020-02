Ahead of Bihar Assembly election 2020, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan on Friday launched 'Bihar First, Bihari First' campaign. The yatra will travel across different districts of Bihar and will culminate at the Gandhi Maidan on April 14. Paswan informed that "Bihar First, Bihari First campaign aims at developing the state of Bihar thoroughly. He also added that there is an utmost requirement to make Bihar a 'number one' State.