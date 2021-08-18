Bihar Govt Announces Panchayat Polls From September 24; Increases DA Of State Employees

Bihar State Government has announced the schedule for the long-awaited panchayat elections in the state. The election officials informed that the elections will be held in 11 phases and will begin from September 24, 2021. According to reports, the State Election Commission is going to issue the notification for polls on August 24.

Bihar Government increases DA of state employees

According to the press release by the government on Tuesday, the Cabinet approved a proposal for the increment of the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state employees and also that of the pensioners along with a few other announcements. The state workers will now be getting 28 per cent DA instead of the 17 per cent paid earlier, which will be in effect from July 1. The DA has been increased by a hefty 11 per cent. Currently, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is the ruling party in Bihar which is headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, comprising primarily of the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

(With ANI inputs)