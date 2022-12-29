Bihar Govt Approves Purchase Of Jet Plane & Helicopter; 'Gift For Tejashwi?' Asks BJP

After getting approval from the Bihar government for the purchase of a jet plane and helicopter on Tuesday, Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MP Sushil Modi slammed the state government and asked if the costly helicopter and plane were a gift to Tejashwi Yadav, claiming that the jet won't even function in Bihar as the state has fewer runways.

Sushil Modi said that since Bihar has few runways the plane will be used for Nitish Kumar's dream of becoming PM in 2024, which anyway won't be fulfilled. Sushil Modi further asked if the 'helicopter and plane being gifted to Tejashwi Yadav?.'

Bihar government nods industries to be set up

The Bihar government gave its financial approval for industries to be set up in Nalanda, Kaimur, and Muzaffarpur, and also gave a nod to the purchase of a jet plane and helicopter.

Contradicting the state government's decision of buying a helicopter and jet that was taken on Tuesday, Sushil Modi pointed out that it was not right and, the plane and helicopter should have been taken on lease.

"State govt's approval to buy helicopter & jet plane isn't appropriate. Now, the state govt doesn't buy them instead they are taken on lease. As Tejashwi Yadav feels he'll become CM next that's why jet plane & helicopter were brought under his pressure", Sushil Modi added.

The former DyCM of Bihar also stressed upon rethinking the decision and alleged that the jet and helicopter are going to be used for personal work by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for the 2024 general elections.

He said, "Govt should re-think their decision. It seems that plane & helicopter will be used to move across the country for a campaign against PM Modi for the 2024 general elections."

"We'll fight 2025 Bihar polls under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav", says Bihar CM

Recently Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a huge statement by saying that he has no desire of becoming the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister and that to defeat the BJP, Tejaswhwi Yadav will take the task ahead.

Bihar CM remarked, "We will contest the 2025 Assembly election of Bihar under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav". "Tejashwi is here, I have done whatever I could to take him forward, and I will take him even further ahead", Nitish Kumar added.