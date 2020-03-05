Bihar Govt Issues Coronavirus Alert; Direct Officials To Monitor Visitors From Nepal

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed officials to be on alert pertaining to Coronavirus. Bihar faces threat from people visiting Bihar from Nepal and China as Bihar shares a 1400 km porous border with Nepal. Nitish Kumar has asked officials to screen people visiting from Nepal.

While speaking to Reporters in Patna Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that " people should take precautionary measure pertaining to Coronavirus. Bihar Govt has issued an advisory of alert. A large number of people from Nepal and China visit Bodh Gaya. Officials have been asked to monitor people coming from Nepal bordering Bihar as it's a porous border. It has to be ascertained whether people coming in from Bihar visited China or not.

Bihar govt has taken the extra precautions, so people should not be scared. Officials have been put on alert and we had a threadbare discussion at the highest level how to make efforts to handle this " So far no case of Coronavirus affected patient has been detected in Bihar.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that " so far we have not had any case of Corona Virus. we have collected 50 samples out of which the results of 47 have tested negative. we have screened 1.2 lakh people coming in from 49 different areas of Nepal. We have made 20-bed isolated ward in Gaya.

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav has while attacking Bihar govt for lack of medical facilities said that "when the health minister Mangal Pandey and Bihar Cm Nitish Kumar cannot tackle encephalitis in Bihar, they do not have the capacity to counter coronavirus ."

So far no case of Corona Virus patient has been detected in Bihar, but the Bihar faces imminent threat from people visiting Bodh Gaya, from Nepal and China. A large number of Buddhist devotees congregate at Bodh Gaya, the land of Gautam Buddha, for pilgrimage.

