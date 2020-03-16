Coronavirus: Bihar Govt Screening Visitors From Nepal And Pilgrims Visiting Bodh Gaya

On the advice of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Budget session of the Bihar Assembly was "prorogued", on Monday, midway because of the scare of Coronavirus. Nitish Kumar while speaking to reporters cautioned the people of Bihar to avoid public gathering and maintain hygiene by washing hands continuously.

Kumar further went on to say: "The Bihar govt is we careful of the Coronavirus. We are making people aware. So far there are no positive cases in Bihar. On one side Nepal borders Bihar and we are scanning all 49 check posts. We have decided to close schools and colleges and public meetings are not being allowed. People should stay at a distance. People are coming from outside like many people visit Bodh Gaya. Facilities are being enhanced at all hospitals. People should be careful and not scared. We cannot stop tourism in Bodh Gaya from Buddhist countries, as we don't know for what they are coming but We are screening visitors visiting Bodh Gaya and adequate medical facilities have been provided at all places. Section 144 has not been enforced anywhere. It's a rumour. I asked the chief secretary, it has been removed."

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said, "We have made arrangements to fight coronavirus. So far we have tested 57 samples out of which 54 samples have tested negative. The reports of 2 cases are awaited. No positive cases have been reported yet .we are making the people aware through various means .we have also made arrangements to collect samples. Initially, the sample was sent outside Bihar but now the samples are being tested at RMRI hospital Patna. People coming from outside India are being screened at the airport itself. There are 49 points from which people from Nepal can come to India and at all those place doctors have been deployed for investigation. Those who are selling sanitizers and masks at a higher price, the health department will take action against them."

The Budget session of the Bihar Assembly which was to continue till the first week of April was prorogued after the passage of all Bill's in the House in order to avoid assembly of MLAs at one place. Bihar, so far had no positive cases, as a part of the precautionary measure alternate working days for employees have been enforced.

