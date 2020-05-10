Bihar Govt Slams RJD's Tejashwi Yadav For Being Away From State Amid Covid; Offers E-pass

Slamming RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for being away from Bihar, a minister of CM Nitish Kumar's cabinet has offered an e-pass so that he can return during the lockdown. Bihar's Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, said that the RJD leader Tejashwi who is also the leader of Opposition should be ashamed because he has left the state amid the Coronavirus pandemic. While former CM Lalu Yadav's son has been attacking the Nitish government on Twitter, Nitish's minister has said that responsibility of an Opposition leader cannot be fulfilled only on social media.

Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said: "He is right he has money, he has all the resources, he should be ashamed, check in every state, which Opposition leader is in a different state? Only in Bihar, the leader of Opposition is not even in the state since two months. Amid coronavirus pandemic he is outside the state when the budget session of the assembly ended, he went away, he was aware that there could be a lockdown. If he wants we will give e pass, we will facilitate his movement, Opposition leaders have a responsibility, that cannot be fulfilled only through tweeting. First, he should let us know where is he."

Earlier on May 8, amid political controversy over who would bear the cost of travel of the migrant workers and students via Shramik trains, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader had offered to bear the cost of tickets of 50 trains. He made the offer to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and apologised for the 'insensitivity shown by Bihar government.'

Thank you so much @ArvindKejriwal Ji!



We are sorry for the insensitivity shown by Bihar govt. As a responsible opposition we offer our support in terms of financial contribution in taking back migrant Bihari workforce. Pls let us know the modalities of transferring the money. https://t.co/bFmRYsrBpj — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 8, 2020

Delhi govt vs Bihar govt

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi had alleged that Nitish Kumar's Bihar government is not bearing the cost of the travelling for the migrants. Party MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the Bihar government is not bearing15 per cent of the travel expense and the Delhi government is paying for the migrants travel to Bihar for the Friday train.

However, a letter issued by the Department of Social Welfare, Delhi confirmed that the government of Bihar would reimburse every expense incurred by the authorities in the national capital. In an official letter addressed to the Principal Secretary at Disaster Management Department of Bihar, the Department of Social Welfare, Delhi had clarified that the Delhi Government would purchase the tickets in advance, bear all additional expenses, and the Bihar Government would reimburse the same.

