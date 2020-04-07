COVID-19 Crisis: Bihar Govt To Take A Call On Extension Of Lockdown By April 12

The Bihar government may take a call on extending the 21-day lockdown by April 12. The decision is likely to be taken by the crisis management group, headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar, after analyzing the number of positive cases infected with COVID-19 and also taking into cognizance the test results of the migrant labours and the people who have returned from foreign countries. So far, Bihar has reported 32 positive cases of COVID-19.

Principal secretary of Disaster Management, Pratyaya Amrit, while speaking to Republic TV said that "We will take a call by April 11 or 12, on whether we have to extend the lockdown in Bihar. All senior officials of the Crisis Management group have been meeting and we are constantly monitoring the whole situation pertaining to COVID-19. We will decide once we are done with the tests of all foreigners and the migrant labourers who have arrived by April 11."

Financial aid to migrants and ration cardholders

The state government has already provided financial assistance of Rs 1000 to more than one lakh migrant labourers stranded outside Bihar and Rs 1000 and free food grains for 3 months to all the ration cardholders of the state.

Pratyaya Amrit further said, "Chief Minister of Bihar has launched a very good scheme to provide financial aid to labourers and in the process, we have already transferred Rs 1000 to all migrant labourers who are stranded in different parts of the country. For this, we have created an Application through which people registered online and after verification, we transfer money to the migrant labourers.''

In the past two days, no positive cases have been reported from Bihar, but keeping in mind the population of the state, which is around 12 crores, the government is contemplating over extension of lockdown for another week. The decision may be taken after analyzing the results of the tests after April 12.

