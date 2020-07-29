Bihar Govt Issues First Response After Sushant Case FIR; Says CM Nitish Wants Justice Fast

Shortly after the Bihar Police team reached Mumbai to probe the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bihar Government has issued its first response on the investigation and the FIR filed against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

While speaking exclusively to RepublicTV, Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha said, "He was a Bihar boy. He achieved so much in Mumbai, he was self-made. The entire nation not only Bihar is rattled by the mysterious circumstances of his death. It's such a big loss. He has a 74-year-old father. The family approached the Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar). He himself is pained by his death. He believes in fast justice, that's why he felt this should be done."

'Bihar CM only wants the truth to be out'

On the progress of the Mumbai Police's investigation and the questions raised against them, Sanjay Jha said, "The Chief Minister wants justice and quick justice. How can his (Sushant's) old father do anything? He has reached the Bihar CM and police. CM only wants to truth to be out. The details in the FIR are extremely grave. If the family trusts Bihar police or CBI, whomever his aged father trusts, we should agree to that."

Read: Bihar Police Issues First Statement On Sushant Probe; May Record Sister Mitu's Statement

Read: Rhea Chakraborty Gave Overdose Of Medicines To Sushant Under False Dengue pretext: FIR

Bihar Police reaches Mumbai

Bihar Police has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the late actor's death case. The Bihar Police team has assured that everyone's statement will be recorded as per the FIR lodged by Sushant's father. This came shortly after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gave a nod to the police to register the complaint against some allegedly 'big names' and go forward with the probe.

Rajput's father earlier this week had lodged an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. Sushant's father has alleged in the FIR that all of Rhea's expenses were borne by his late son and that she has embezzled an amount of Rs 15 crores from Sushant. His father has also stated that she gave Sushant an overdose of medicines in the pretext of treatment of Dengue.

The FIR has been lodged against Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC, including abetment of suicide. Five other persons, including Rhea's parents, brother, and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi, have also been booked for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'.

Read: Subramanian Swamy States Big Takeaway On FIR Against Rhea, Bihar Cops' Sushant Case Entry

Read: Sushant's Family Lawyer Demands Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest; Levels Explosive Allegations