Bihar Guv Confirms NPR Amid Rift Between The Dy CM Sushil Modi And CM Nitish Kumar

Amid reports of a rift between Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR), Bihar Governor has ordered to hold population census and update the NPR in the state . As per news agency ANI, Bihar's governor Phagu Chauhan has already ordered an NPR update under 2021 census from May 15 to June 28 this year. The development comes after Bihar's Deputy CM Sushil Modi said that NPR is a mandatory exercise.

Speaking not only for Bihar but reiterating BJP's stance, Sushil Modi while addressing a press conference in Patna said, "NPR is part of population census. No state can refuse to participate in the exercise or refuse to make it. No official can refuse to take part in it. If someone refuses to do it then disciplinary action would be taken and the monetary fine of Rs 1000 would be imposed. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cannot refuse to carry it out. That would be against the Constitution." He also announced that NPR would be updated in Bihar from May 15 to May 28 and the nationwide exercise has to be carried out between April 1 to September 30

Earlier in the day, JD(U) general secretary Pavan Varma asked party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to categorically reject the "divisive CAA-NPR-NRC scheme". In an open letter to Kumar, he called it a "nefarious agenda to divide India and create a great deal of unnecessary social turbulence".

JD(U) vice president and poll strategist Prashant Kishor has also spoken strongly against the CAA and even had a verbal spat with the deputy CM on Twitter. He has called the combination of NPR and NRC a "lethal combo in the hands of the government to systematically discriminate and even prosecute people based on religion."

