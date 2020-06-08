Bihar Health Min Slams CM Arvind Kejriwal; Says 'Delhi Does Not Belong To AAP'

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey has slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks that outsiders will not be treated in government hospitals of Delhi.

Mangal Pandey while attacking Kejriwal said that a person sitting on constitutional position is making an 'unconstitutional statement' and the people of Bihar have a huge contribution in the development of Delhi.

While speaking to Republic TV, Mangal Pandey said, "A person sitting on constitutional position is making an unconstitutional statement. Delhi does not belong to Kejriwal and his party AAP. Kejriwal should remember that the country is one and one can get treated anywhere. It's an irresponsible statement. Delhi and other bigger cities are built because of the hard work of the poor people of Bihar. Every Indian has the right to be treated in any hospital anywhere in the country."

"Kejriwal is doing drama by sending poor labourers on flight despite govt of India arranging shramik special trains. It's a double standard vote bank politics by AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Kejriwal should not play with the sentiments of poor people from Bihar.

I was a part of the video conference meeting with PM when Kejriwal had praised PM's effort to control COVID-19 but now they are doing drama and criticizing the PM's decision," he added.

On Bihar elections

Mangal Pandey further said, "We will contest the Bihar polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and it has been cleared by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and nobody should have confusion about it. Seat sharing issue will be resolved soon at the higher level of both the parties. "

Earlier Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had raised the issue of poor labourers from Bihar not being treated properly in Delhi and other bigger cities after the announcement of lockdown. He had hit out at states for not looking after poor people from Bihar.

Nitish Kumar had also raised objection to the word migrant being used for poor labourers from Bihar and reminded that the country is one and any Indian citizen can work in any part of the country.

