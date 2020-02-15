WATCH THIS: Nitish's Diva Mantri Throws Hissy Fit At Guard Who Didn't Recognise Him

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Friday expressed his anger after a police official deployed at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a hospital in Siwan failed to recognise him and stopped him from entering the venue. The police officer was deputed for security at the ceremony. State Art, Culture and Youth Department minister Pramod Kumar was also present during the incident.

In a few seconds long video clip, the minister can be seen getting angry over the official stopping him and asking Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jitendra Pandey to suspend Assistant Sub-Inspector of police (ASI) Ganesh Chauhan. "Why have you deployed such policemen who do not recognise the minister. Suspend him," Pandey can be heard saying in the video.

#WATCH Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey asks for suspension of a police officer who fails to recognise the minister; The police officer was deputed for security at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a hospital in Siwan yesterday. pic.twitter.com/gsG71WwsdD — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

READ | Kanhaiya Kumar's Convoy Attacked In Bihar For The 7th Time In 2 Weeks

'Bragging about his entitlement'

Reacting to the comments made by Pandey, Leader of Opposition (Bihar) and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that he was “shocked” to see the minister “bragging about his entitlement.”

Shocked to see how Bihar’s health minister is bragging about his entitlement. Assuming the Cop on duty couldn’t recognize the minister & requested for identification, does it behove of a minister to publicly threaten & humiliate him? Power drunk minister shd be suspended instead pic.twitter.com/kqMjrcB0Tu — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 15, 2020

READ | Discontent In Bihar NDA? Paswan's LJP Moves Away From BJP-JD(U); Will Launch Own Manifesto

Taking to Twitter, in a similar reaction, Bihar's former Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav sarcastically commented and called Pandey as inauspicious and questioned him about insulting his own officials in front of the public. He also said that the public will soon suspend Pandey from his post.

READ | LJP Forms 7-member Committee Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections

Another incident

Earlier, The minister was sharply criticised last year when a video had surfaced in which he could be seen asking about the India Pakistan match score amid a press briefing held by Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. The meeting was held to figure out ways to cope up with the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) deaths in the state and firming up medical services.

In the video, Mangal Pandey was spotted sitting with Harsh Vardhan and MoS Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey. He was heard asking about the number of wickets fallen and someone replying 'four'.

#WATCH Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey asks for latest cricket score during State Health Department meeting over Muzaffarpur Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) deaths. (16.6.19) pic.twitter.com/EVenx5CB6G — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

READ | Tej Pratap Endorses Brother Tejashwi Yadav For Upcoming Bihar Polls, Coins Slogan

(with ANI inputs)