Bihar Health Min Thanks Doctors For Selfless Service; Attacks RJD For Negative Politics

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey has thanked the doctors and health workers across the state for their selfless service.

Pandey specially thanked those doctors who resumed duty after recovering from Coronavirus.

The Bihar Health Minister stated that "I thank the doctors and health workers of Bihar who have done selfless service, day and night during the pandemic. Many doctors and health workers got infected and resumed duty after recovering from COVID-19. In the eyes of society, all of you are next to God. I salute you for your generous service. We should provide better facilities at all the isolation centres. I urge private hospitals also to start treating Coronavirus patients."

Mangal Pandey also launched an attack on Tejashwi Yadav for his negative politics. He said, "the health department and the Bihar government is prepared to fight COVID-19. Our testing rates have increased and we are trying to provide better facilities in the isolation centres. Despite this, the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav is levelling baseless allegation and indulging in negative politics during this crisis."

Opposition attacks Bihar government

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav while speaking to Republic TV had stated that the Bihar government is concerned only about elections and is conducting virtual rallies. They are ignoring the Coronavirus Patients and rate of tests are very less in Bihar compared to other states. People are dying without due to lack of proper facility, he added.

Of late, there has been a sharp rise in the number of positive cases in Bihar with 1,116 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours. So far 27,455 positive cases have been reported in Bihar out of which 17,535 cases have recovered and there are 9732 active cases. The recovery rate of Bihar is 63.97%. So far 187 people have died due to Coronavirus in Bihar. COVID-19 test is being conducted 48 centres across all 38 districts of Bihar.

