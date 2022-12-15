Bihar Hooch Tragedy: RS Prasad Hits Out At Nitish Kumar Over 'Piyoge Toh Maroge' Remark

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is losing grip over the state, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday as he hit out at the JD(U) leader for his "jo piyega, woh marega" remark. He claimed that Janata Dal (United) is emerging as a sinking ship and the people of the state are very angry.

As the death toll in the hooch tragedy in Saran climbed to 39, Nitish Kumar on Thursday warned that if someone drinks spurious liquor, they may well die.

"Jo piyega, woh marega (those who drink spurious alcohol will die)," he grumbled, maintaining that ban on liquor was "not my personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state."

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Nitish Babu kya ho gaya hai aapko (What has happened to you, Mr Nitish). What kind of shameful insensitive conduct you are showing? You imposed prohibition. Many people supported it, good. But the problem is implementation. Lakhs of people have been arrested. Every other month people keep on dying due to spurious liquor. What are your police doing? Are they in cahoots with them or you are helpless in controlling them?"

Nitish Kumar is losing his grip every day, says RS Prasad

Targeting ND(U) and its political allies, Shankar added, "First of all, with his new political company. You better forget about good governance. Kindly identify big ministers who are ministers and their backgrounds. Therefore forget about good governance. For Nitish Kumar, there is no vacancy in New Delhi. People are committed to elect BJP-NDA in 2024."

He stated that JD(U) is emerging as a shrinking ship with Nitish Kumar's keenness to project Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister shortly. "Nitish Kumar is losing his grip every day. The people of Bihar are very angry," the BJP leader said.