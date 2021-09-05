Bihar JDU MLA Gopal Mandal Booked For Travelling On Train In His Underwear

Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal, who made headlines for travelling in a New Delhi-bound train in undergarments, has been booked under various sections of the IPC besides the SC/ST Act. An official said that an FIR was lodged on Saturday at the GRP police station in Ara, based on a complaint lodged against the MLA by co-passenger Prahlad Paswan.

In his statement to the police, Prahlad Paswan alleged that he was travelling in the same compartment of Tejas Express as the legislator and had expressed his discomfort when he saw Mandal going towards the toilet in his vest and underpants. He added that he was physically attacked by the MLA and his cohorts, who asked him to disclose his name and abused him making reference to his caste. He also alleged that the attackers robbed him of some valuables, which included a finger ring, and forced him to drink water drawn from the lavatory tap.

It is pertinent to mention that Prahlad Paswan is the same person, against whom Gopal Mandal had filed an FIR at GRP New Delhi Railway Station. In the FIR, Mandal had accused Prahlad Paswan of misbehaving and snatching his gold chain and rings.

What had happened?

After a picture of Mandal went viral on social media platforms, Mandal clarified that he had an upset stomach during his journey to New Delhi. Defending his action, the JDU MLA said, "It is not that serious an issue. I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey. I do not lie."

"The moment I boarded the train, I wanted to use the loo immediately. So I removed my kurta-pajama and took the towel on my shoulder. I did not have the time to wrap it around my waist," said Mandal.

He further said that a passenger stopped him by holding his hand and quizzed him. "Then I rushed to the toilet," Mandal said. "The moment I came out, I asked him who are you. He said I am general public. To which I questioned who does this to an MLA," the JDU leader further said, claiming that there were no women passengers present in the compartment when he went to the washroom.

Mandal further said that when the police arrived, he showed them his clothes. "I am almost 60 years old. That man held my hand and embarrassed me. He pushed me to which I responded by abusing. Thereafter, I apologized to him," he said.