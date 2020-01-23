Bihar JDU President Asks Nitish Kumar To Sack Pawan Varma From The Party

After Bihar CM and JDU president Nitish Kumar asked Pawan Varma to choose his path if he is not happy in JDU, Bihar JDU President Vashishtha Narayan Singh has requested Nitish Kumar to sack Pawan Varma from the party with immediate effect as he has 'crossed all lines of discipline.'

Vashishtha Narayan Singh, while speaking to Republic TV, said, "Why should Nitish Kumar reply to Pawan Varma's letter? He has already asked him to leave the party if he is uncomfortable. I will strongly recommend that Pawan Varma should not be assigned any party post. I want the party to take immediate action against Pawan Varma and sack him from the party. They are doing it for publicity. If he had to raise any issue, he could have done it at the party forum by meeting Nitish ji, when he was in Patna. What was the need for writing a letter? Nitish ji has clearly said that he is free to take any decision".

In his letter written to Nitish Kumar on January 21, Pawan Varma had sought ideological clarification from Nitish Kumar on JDU's alliance with BJP in Delhi elections and also embarrassed Nitish Kumar by writing what Nitish Kumar spoke in private about top leadership of the BJP, who are "destroying institutions of the country". Even though Nitish Kumar has expressed his anger on camera, Varma is still awaiting a response to his letter from Nitish Kumar.

Pawan Varma said that "I have not written the letter to Vashishtha Narayan Singh who is a State President but to the National President Nitish Kumar. It is my freedom to leave the party at a time when I wish, for the right reason. I am still awaiting the reply to my letter from Nitish Kumar. I will decide my future course of action soon."

After Nitish Kumar's statement, doors of the JDU are closed for Pawan Varma, neither will he get a response to his letter from Nitish Kumar. Most likely the party might take a decision to axe him when the office bearers and core group of the party meet soon.

