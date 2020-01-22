Bihar JDU Chief Slams Pavan Varma For Snitching On Nitish; Questions Contribution To Party

Bihar JDU President, Vashishtha Narayan Singh has slammed Pavan Varma for questioning the political ideology of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Vashishtha Narayan Singh, while speaking to Republic TV, questioned the contribution of Pavan Varma in building the Janta Dal (United) party, and said that Varma has made objectionable remarks against Nitish Kumar just to be in the limelight.

National General Secretary of JDU Pavan Varma had written a letter to Nitish Kumar seeking ideological clarification on the JDU alliance with BJP for Delhi polls in the context of the divisive policy of the BJP pertaining to CAA-NPR-NRC. Varma had also alleged that in private, after joining hands with BJP in 2017, Nitish Kumar used to say that the top leadership of the BJP is hell-bent on destroying the institutions of the country.

Vashishtha Narayan Singh, while attacking Pavan Varma said, "Party has taken cognizance of Pavan Varma's statement. I strongly condemn and deny his statement against Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar has never made any statement against any leader of BJP and in fact, he campaigned for Narendra Modi to make him the PM. No politician will make private conversations as his statement in public. Party has honored Varma and made him Rajya Sabha MP, without any contribution to the party. He doesn't have any mass base, despite that he was sent to Rajya Sabha by Nitish Kumar. He is free to take any decision to leave the party. Nitish Kumar has worked for all sections of the society, and how can he question Nitish Kumar?"

'Will ask Nitish Kumar to take action'

He also said, "I will meet Party President Nitish Kumar today evening, and request him to take action. He lives in Delhi. Has he traveled to any village and garnered a vote for the party? Has he built the party? Many people have left JDU, but it has grown. And I will raise this issue in the next meeting when the party office bearers meet and demand action. As far as Prashant Kishore's statement is concerned on seat sharing, it is premature. All the presidents will sit and resolve it amicably. Seat sharing cannot be discussed at this stage, and it shall be resolved amicably. Nitish Kumar never asked Prashant Kishore to make statements on seat sharing. He did it on his own. Nitish Kumar asks us to speak, only when the party has decided on something. Our Party is expanding outside Bihar."

When contacted Pavan Varma said, "The National President of the JDU is Nitish Kumar and I am an office-bearer of the party appointed by him and working under him. I shall await a response to my letter from him. If he doesn't reply than I will decide my future course of action." JDU has taken cognizance of the statement made by Pavan Varma and Prashant Kishore. Both Varma and Kishore had questioned the political ideology of Nitish Kumar when the JDU decided to support the Citizenship amendment bill.

JDU's Bihar President has clearly stated that Pavan Varma has crossed a line by speaking against Nitish Kumar. The matter is expected to come up for deliberation at the party forum.

