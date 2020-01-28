Bihar JD(U) President Snubs Prashant Kishor & Pavan Varma, Calls Them 'insignificant'

Bihar JDU President Bashishtha Narain Singh continued his attack on Prashant Kishor, ahead of the JDU meeting convened by the party President and Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. Singh, while attacking Prashant Kishor in Patna said that Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma do not figure into the scheme of things of the party.

Singh, while speaking to reporters said, "In today's meeting there is no need of Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma. This is a meeting convened by the National President. Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma are not important for JDU. It's an important meeting for JDU. Who is participating and who is not, is not of any significance."

Pavan Varma's statement

Pavan Varma, while responding to Singh's statement said, "I am still awaiting a response to my letter seeking ideological clarification from Nitish Kumar. I am not working under Bashishtha Narain Singh." RJD leader Tejaswi while commenting on the infighting within the JDU said, "It's an internal matter of the JDU."

Party doors shut for Kishor, Varma?

After the statement made by Bihar JDU President, the doors of the party seems to be shut for both Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma. It is just a matter of time when both the leaders will chart out different political route. Earlier, Nitish Nitish Kumar had gotten angry, after Pavan Varma sought ideological clarification from Nitish Kumar through a letter. After which Nitish Kumar replied twice saying that if he has decided on something then he is free to leave the party.

All the more, Prashant Kishor jumped in between and attacked Sushil Modi and reminded him of his statement of 2014, when he had questioned Nitish Kumar's DNA. With the war of words between JDU leaders and the duo- Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma escalating, it looks like that the PK and Varma, maybe on their out from the JDU after the Delhi assembly poll results.

