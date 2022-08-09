Bihar: JDU Says 'All Is Well In NDA But Cannot Predict Future'; RJD Keeping Close Watch

Hectic parleys have been taking place in Bihar as the State eyes a political storm this week, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar playing hardball with ally BJP and garnering support among the Opposition parties. Rumours are abuzz that the JDU boss will snap ties with the saffron party, (a re-run of his 2013 strategy), and form a government with his former Mahagatbandhan allies RJD and Congress.

A key decision may be taken by the JDU leadership in a meeting with party MLAs and MPs at 11 am today. Even as the drama unfolds, JD(U)'s Abhishek Jha has dubbed it a ''routine meeting'' and asserted that 'all is well' between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Janata Dal-United.

"It is a routine meeting with MPs and MLAs. All is well between NDA and JDU, and our participation in the Presidential elections is proof of it. However, we cannot predict the future, as the Chirag Paswan model was used to run down our party," Jha told reporters on Tuesday.

The Nitish Kumar-led party has accused the BJP of conspiring to use its former president RCP Singh to orchestrate the party's downfall in Bihar. RCP Singh's perceived closeness to BJP has irked the JDU, which went on to level corruption allegations against him and hinted that BJP was planning to use him like Chirag Paswan.

The JDU-NDA rift comes as a benefactor to the Rashtriya Janata Dal, which is eyeing a comeback in Bihar after its successful run in the 2020 assembly elections. Incidentally, Lalu Yadav's party has called a meeting of its legislators today, amid speculation about a possible reunion with JDU.

RJD 'closely watching' JDU-NDA rift

While the BJP is in damage control mode with the party's high command staying in constant touch with Nitish Kumar, the latter has gained support among the Opposition parties. On Monday, the Congress, RJD, and the Left parties extended support to Nitish Kumar if he breaks ties with the saffron party.

Speaking to Republic, RJD's Manoj Jha stated that party chief Tejashwi Yadav is closely watching the political crisis in Bihar's ruling dispensation. "As the single-largest party in Bihar, we are keeping an eye on the JDU-BJP development. Everything is hypothetical and premature. People who are spreading rumours have no proof. We will see how things unfold," Jha said.

At the moment, RJD has 77 seats, Congress 19 seats, CPI (ML), and CPI 16 seats, adding to 115 for the grand alliance which is presently in the Opposition. The ruling NDA alliance has 127 seats, with 77 seats of the BJP, 45 of the JDU, 4 of the HAM(S) and 1 of the Lok Janshakti Party.