Bihar Journo Shot Dead Allegedly By JDU Min Leshi Singh's Nephew; Tejashwi Demands Ouster

In a shocking incident, a local journalist & ex-Zilla Parishad member in Purnia - Rintu Singh was shot dead allegedly by JDU min Leshi Singh's nephew, say kin

In a shocking incident, a local journalist & ex-Zilla Parishad member in Purnia - Rintu Singh was shot dead in Sarsi PS area on Friday. The victim's family & relatives have staged a protest accusing JD(U) minister Leshi Singh to be responsible for the incident. The family has also alleged negligence by the SHO. Rinku Singh alias Vishwajit Kumar was Congress 

Local journalist shot dead in Purnia

Lashing out at the Nitish govt, Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav demanded why Leshi Singh was not made to resign yet. He urged CM Nitish Kumar to set a timeline of what action he would take against the minister, demanding JD(U)'s stance on the issue. The CM is yet to comment on the issue.

"Nitish Kumar's minister Leshi Singh-her nephew are accused. SHO has been suspended but when deceased's relatives are clearly accusing Leshi Singh & her nephew then why is state govt & its head silent? Nitish Kumar should set a time frame - if he is going to remove his minister (Leshi Singh), when will action be taken? How many women will become widows before Nitish Kumar wakes up?," said Tejashwi Yadav.

Congress too lashed out at the Nitish govt pointing out that three young political workers had been killed in the recent days. Listing the murder of former district councilor & Purnia Congress VP Vishwajit Kumar, social worker Naveen Kumar Jha in Seohar and RTI activist Avinash Jha at Madhubani, the party slammed the BJP-JDU govt's laxity. 'There is no such thing as law and order in Bihar under the BJP-JDU government', stated Congress.

As per reports, Rintu Singh was shot dead on Friday by unknown assailants mere nine days after he narrowly escaped an attempt on his life. Rintu Singh had filed a complaint with the police claiming that on November 3, he was attacked while he was returning to Sarsi from Mirganj outside his own home. Naming one Ashish Singh - Leshi Singh's nephew, he claimed that Singh and his associates had shot at him while he was mere 50 metres away from his home. His kin have alleged that if local police had investigated into that incident in a timely manner, Rintu Singh would not have died.

