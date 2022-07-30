Bihar: JP Nadda Holds Massive Roadshow After Arriving In Patna Ahead Of BJP's Convention

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Rajya Sabha member, JP Nadda received a rousing welcome from his party workers after he arrived in Bihar's Patna on Saturday, July 30. Notably, the BJP chief who on his two-day visit to the NDA-ruled state of Bihar where he is scheduled to inaugurate as well as take part in the party's national working committee's convention of all its fronts, embarked on a roadshow in Patna.

JP Nadda started his roadshow by garlanding a statue of BR Ambedkar near the Patna High Court. Along with JP Nadda, several BJP leaders including former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP Bihar chief Sanjay Jaiswal were also present at the roadshow in Patna. The saffron party workers chanted pro-BJP slogans while carrying BJP's flag in their hands and welcomed Nadda with flowers.

#WATCH | BJP national president JP Nadda holds roadshow in Patna, Bihar pic.twitter.com/eCmA2PsL3z — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

'When BJP expands, NDA gets benefit': Union Min Nityanand Rai

Speaking to Republic over BJP's convention, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said, "BJP is always engaged in its organisation and its mass base development. With regards to this, we are organising this program. This is an organisation expansion program. It will benefit the whole NDA family." When asked about BJP's partner JD(U), Rai said, "When we work for the expansion of our organisation (BJP), the whole NDA get benefit from this."

Union Minister and Lok Saha MP from Bihar, Giriraj Singh said that BJP leaders have gathered in Patna and work to strengthen the party will be done in the convention which will be inaugurated by the party chief JP Nadda on Saturday evening. "We are in Patna. Amit Shah will also come tomorrow. Work on strengthening the organisation will be done in the national working committee convention of our party," Giriraj Singh told reporters.

Notably, around 750 BJP leaders across the country have gathered in Patna to attend the party's convention. These leaders have been camping in Bihar for the last two days and after visiting various assembly constituencies of the state, they have now reached Patna.

Nadda who is scheduled to interact with the party's ministers, office-bearers, state core committee members and elected representatives in his two-day visit to Bihar, is also scheduled to inaugurate the Gram Sansad at around 01:45 PM, Saturday, meant to reflect on the centre and state government's schemes and their implementation. After this he will inaugurate the party's all-front National Working Committee's convention in the evening at around 04:30 PM.