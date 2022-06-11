Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav Celebrates His 75th Birthday With Family By Cutting Cake; Watch

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrated his 75th birthday on June 11 by cutting cake with his family in Patna. As the RJD marked the birthday of its supreme leader, several celebratory programs have been organised by a party at different locations in Bihar.

As the former Bihar CM turned 75, he celebrated his diamond jubilee by cutting a cake at the official residence of his wife Rabri Devi. At the private celebration, Lalu's sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi were also present along with other members of the family.

Marking Lalu Yadav's birthday, a statement was released by the office of former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi on its official Twitter handle, saying, "RJD is celebrating the 75th birthday of the most powerful pillar of the poor, social justice and communal harmony and the National President of Rashtriya Janata Dal, respected Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji as Social Justice and Goodwill Day."

Lalu Yadav's daughter and member of Rajya Saba, Misa Bharti also took to her Twitter and wished her father on his 75th birthday. Sharing a picture, she tweeted, "Human beings will come and go, but the one who becomes an incomparable indelible strong legacy of social justice and will be adorned on the tongue of every weak one forever, he will be called Lalu Ji!"

इंसान आएँगे जाएँगे, पर जो सामाजिक न्याय की अतुलनीय अमिट सशक्त विरासत बनकर हर कमज़ोर की ज़ुबान पर सदा के लिए सज जाएँगे, वही लालू जी कहलाएँगे!



जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएँ पापा! pic.twitter.com/xY2w7TylIw — Dr. Misa Bharti (@MisaBharti) June 11, 2022

"The modern scientist of social justice and harmony, the voice generator of the suppressed and scared voices standing at the last end of the society, the conscious doer of the downtrodden and the backward, the one who aware the weaker section of its rights, respected Lalu who gave a dimension to the ground politics. Happy birthday to you," a tweet from the official Twitter account of RJD read.

सामाजिक न्याय और समरसता के आधुनिक वैज्ञानिक, समाज के अंतिम छोर पर खड़ी दबी-कुचली व डरी आवाजों में ध्वनि उत्पन्नकर्ता, दलितों-पिछड़ों के चेतन कर्ता, कमजोर वर्ग को अपने अधिकार के प्रति सजग कर्ता एवं धरातलीय राजनीति को एक आयाम देने वाले आदरणीय लालू जी को जन्मदिन की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/yXnaIcytNQ — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) June 11, 2022

Lalu Yadav files application for passport release to travel abroad for Kidney transplant

Amid reports of his ill health, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav filed an application on May 11 at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi seeking the release of his passport for renewal as he has to travel abroad. His lawyer, Prabhat Kumar confirmed the news, stating that the former Bihar Chief Minister has been diagnosed with Kidney failure and needs to fly out of India for a transplant.