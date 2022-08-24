Bihar Land-for-Jobs Scam: Deeds Show Rabri Devi As Beneficiary, Lalu's Aide As Witness?

As the Bihar Land for Jobs scam exploded on Wednesday with raids on multiple leaders linked with the RJD, Republic accessed sensational 'gifts' land deeds. In the accessed gift deed pertaining to land, there are signatures of Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi as beneficiary. Also, their aide, Bhola Yadav has signed as a witness.

The deeds show how the likes of Bhola Yadav, now arrested, seemingly facilitated in the scheme, as part of which several people, appointees in Railways, alllegedly gifted land to the Lalu Yadav family when the RJD supremo was the Railway Minister in the UPA government. The value of the land parcels is pegged at an alleged estimated Rs 4.4 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted raids at RJD MLC Sunil Singh's residence on Wednesday. Also, raided were party leaders Subodh Roy, Ashfaque Karim and Faiyaz Ahmad.

#LIVE | Republic's Prakash Singh breaks down the details of the land-for-jobs scam in Bihar; Tune in here - https://t.co/1AEXuYAQPZ pic.twitter.com/4N1RirIxKH — Republic (@republic) August 24, 2022

'Should we just let you go?

Nitin Navin, BJP leader and former Minister of Road Construction, on the question of CBI raids coinciding with the JDU-RJD trust vote in the Bihar Assembly, said, "The CBI is not going to look at the time & the schedules to conduct raids. The agency is going to act against the accused and the suspects in the case. Those having trouble with the action should have thought twice before indulging in the scam."

Attacking the Lalu Yadav family, Navin further said, "Till yesterday, they were saying 'we are in opposition and that is why they are taking action' and now they are saying that we are in power and that is why they are taking action'. Should we just let you go in this case?"

When asked about Tejashi Yadav's reference to CBI, ED & IT as 'BJP's 3 Jamais', Navin said, "Why are you scared of the Central agencies? We are not scared, why are you? Why do they only come at your doorstep, it was even when Congress was in power."