'Bihar Law Min Should Surrender In Kidnapping Case,' Demands Ravi Shankar Prasad

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has demanded that the newly-appointed law minister of Bihar, Kartikeya Singh should surrender in an alleged kidnapping case that took place over five years ago.

Days after swearing in as the law minister of the Bihar, Kartikeya Singh has come under the scanner in an alleged case of kidnapping, in which the victim has purpotedly taken his name in the police investigation. Significantly, an arrest warrant was issued against Singh on July 14. Notably, he has been charged under IPC Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 363 (kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) and 365 in the case.

On February 16, 2017, an anticipatory bail submitted by Singh was also rejected by the Allahabad High court after the victim had explained the role played by him in the kidnapping. Moreover, the HC on July 7 also dismissed a plea filed by Singh to quash the proceedings against him.

Victim explains law minister’s role in his kidnapping

Ravi Shankar Prasad, citing a legal document, demanded for Kartikeya Singh's resignation and said, “On recovery of victim Rajiv Ranjan Singh, he has given a statement under section 164 CrPC describing in detail the manner in which he was kidnapped and he has fully described the role played by the petitioner and who is the petitioner here? Kartikeya Singh. This means the victim has explained before the magistrate the role played by Kartikeya Singh.”

"The law minister Kartikeya Singh should have surrendered," said Prasad citing the court document which read, “The petitioner is directed to surrender before the court below and make a prayer for regular bail. Why hasn't he surrendered?”

#LIVE | 'Why has he still not surrendered?': BJP questions Bihar Law Minister; attacks Nitish Kumar. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/q3tXzc0SUg — Republic (@republic) August 17, 2022

Law minister Kartikeya Singh denies allegation

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the law minister Singh rejected the allegations and said, "The first thing is that no such case against me. I have mentioned everything in my affidavit. Anyone who fights elections provides details about cases against them in the affidavit. Making an allegation and proving the allegation are two different things".

He added, "I am accountable for the responsibility given to me. I will do my work properly. I will take a lot of efforts to justify the faith reposed in me by my leader and the people."

‘Jungle raj has begun, Kartikeya should be sacked’: Power minister RK Singh

Power minister RK Singh said the Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh should be sacked, “I am from Bihar & I am shameful of what's happening. Jungle Raj has begun. The law minister himself is an absconder, that too in a kidnapping case. He is the right hand of Anant Singh, who is a don. Does CM not know? Kartikeya Singh should be sacked.”