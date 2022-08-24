Bihar: Lone AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman Supports Nitish Kumar-led Govt In Trust Vote

Akhtarul Iman, the lone MLA from the AIMIM, which is not a part of the ruling 7-party Bihar alliance took part in the vote of confidence motion in the Assembly on Wednesday. Imam supported the confidence and cast his vote in favour of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

During the session, Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari ordered a headcount upon the request by Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, who said that though a voice vote had clearly shown the support of the majority, the count would leave no room for any confusion.

With the walkout of the BJP, altogether 160 MLAs voted in favour, while no vote was cast against the trust motion, leading the Mahagathbandhan Alliance to a comfortable win.

'Nobody asked us': AIMIM after formation of Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar

Just a few weeks back, JDU and HAM splitting with the BJP joined hands with the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties to reforge the Mahagathabandhan Alliance and form a government in Bihar. Back then, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party had come up with the grievance that 'nobody asked them' to be a part of the coalition.

Pertinently, in June, four of the five AIMIM MLAs in Bihar joined RJD. The four MLAs - Muhammed Izhar Asfi, Shahnawaz Alam (Jokihat), Syed Ruknuddin, and Azhar Nayeemi joined RJD, leaving Akhtarul Iman as the lone MLA of AIMIM in the 242-member Bihar Assembly.

"RJD induced 4 of our MLAs away, perhaps for this reason. We expected something like this when our MLAs were snatched'," sources in the party said, on the condition of anonymity.

Change of guard in Bihar

Five years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the Mahagatbandhan government. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. On August 10, Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan. This is Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister.