Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav Fumes On Bihar Govt For 'looting Treasury, Exploiting Common Man'

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday accused that the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had been looting its treasury and is exploiting the common people. LoP Yadav highlighted that the recent contracts worth Rs 53 crore were given to the Deputy Chief Minister's kin and his aides by officials of the Bihar government. Yadav came down heavily on the issue and demanded a strict investigation in this regard.

"Only work happening in this government is to loot government treasury, exploit poor people. There's corruption from top to bottom. It's a matter of investigation. Deputy Chief Minister, Ministry should be probed," Yadav stated.

Yadav asks govt to probe Katihar matter

The RJD leader sought the Nitish Kumar government to lead an inquiry in the 'Katihar matter', wherein crores of rupees were transferred into the bank accounts of two kids in a village in Katihar through mysterious sources. Notably, in a video that went viral on several social media platforms on September 15, two children thanked the Centre for providing them nearly Rs 900 crores in their bank accounts.

Bihar LoP Yadav's 2019 extortion case

Meanwhile, responding to the Patna court's order for the filing of an FIR against him for allegedly taking money in exchange for an election ticket, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav earlier on Monday said that it did not matter to him if any insignificant person filed a case against him.

Congress leader Sanjiv Kumar Singh had filed the complaint in the Patna HC, where he claimed that the RJD leaders had extorted Rs 5 crores from him in exchange for a ticket in the Lok Sabha Assembly Elections. However, later they threatened to kill him when he confronted them on not getting the ticket despite paying the money. Tejashwi's sister Misa Bharti, Madan Mohan Jha, Sadanand Singh, and Rajesh Rathore have also been named in the complaint letter.

Congress leader files complaint

Sanjiv Kumar Singh, in the complaint letter filed on August 18 in the Patna CJM court, said, "Promising to give an RJD ticket from the Bhagalpur constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the accused took a sum of Rs 5 crore from me. They, however, did not give me the ticket and instead promised to give me one in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, which was also not given to me. When I confronted them, they threatened to kill me."

(Inputs: ANI)

(Image: PTI/PIXABAY)