Bihar Migrants' Issues: Chirag Paswan To Visit Chennai Today, Will Submit Memo To Guv

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Monday in the wake of the reports of the alleged attack on the Bihar migrants in the southern state. Paswan will also meet Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and submit a memo on the issues being faced by the Bihar migrant workers in the state.

According to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Jamui will arrive in Chennai at around 11 am on Monday. Following his arrival, Chirag Paswan will meet and interact with Bihar migrant workers living in Tamil Nadu and then he will hold a press conference on the issues being faced by the migrant workers. The LJP (Ram Vilas) chief will meet Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai at around 1 pm and will submit a memo related to the problems being faced by migrant workers in the southern state.

लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी (रा.) के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष आदरणीय श्री @iChiragPaswan जी कल दिनांक 06 मार्च को दिन के 11 बजे तमिलनाडू की राजधानी चेन्नई पहुचेंगे। वहां रह रहे बिहारी मजदूरों व कामगारों से मुलाकात कर उनकी समस्याओं को लेकर प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/2NMN5HE1SC — Lok Janshakti Party (@LJP4India) March 5, 2023

Notably, Paswan has raised questions over the DMK government's stance that the purported videos of the alleged attacks on Bihar migrants in Tamil Nadu are 'fake'. Countering the stance of the CM Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government, Paswan had said, "If the video is fake, what about the victims who escaped and are talking about their plight? What about the calls I have been receiving from victims seeking help who are subjected to injustice and are beaten up? And even if there is a 1 per cent chance of the video being fake, who is attempting to imbalance the harmony of the nation."

'North Indian workers need not panic': Tamil Nadu Governor

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said that North Indian workers need not panic because the state government is committed to providing them security. This was said in an effort to allay the fear of migrant workers working in the state that was sparked after several purported videos of attacks on them appeared on social media.

“The North Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu not to panic and feel insecure, as the people of Tamil Nadu are very nice and friendly, and the state government is committed to providing them security,” Governor RN Ravi said.

It is pertinent to mention that in order to assure the safety of labourers from Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar instructed the chief secretary and DGP of the state to communicate with representatives of the Tamil Nadu government. Kumar also sent a 4-member team from Bihar to Tamil Nadu to take a stock of the situation and accordingly submit a report on it.