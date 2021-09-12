Bihar Min Accuses Chirag Paswan Of Gaining Political Mileage Out Of Father's 'barsi'

Ahead of the first death anniversary of former Union Minister and founder of LJP Ram Vilas Paswan, his son and MP Chirag Paswan on Sunday held a 'barsi' ceremony. Speaking to the media about the same, Bihar Cabinet Minister Sumit Kumar Singh said that the death anniversary was observed in advance by Chirag Paswan to derive "political mileage".

After his uncle Pashupati Paras replaced him as the LJP chief, Chirag has been in a bit of a fix politically. Referring to the same, Sumit Kumar Singh said, "Today, late Ram Vilas Paswan's soul would be troubling, because his son is observing his death anniversary untimely to take political mileage."

'Ram Vilas Paswan's soul must be troubled'

Connecting two instances to prove his point, the Bihar Minister said, "You might remember a video that went viral after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, where he (Chirag Paswan) was seen joking. Today also, he observed the death anniversary on a wrong day. As I remember, Paswan Ji died on October 8."

Lok Janshakti Party organized a 'Barsi' event at the Patna-situated house of the late LJP stalwart. Remembering his father, Chirag Paswan during the event said, "It is not because I am his son, so I am praising him. For last years, he has done a lot for society especially for the Dalits and the backward class, he deserves respect." The MP pointed out that he wants to get a statue of his father built, "The upcoming generation will get inspiration from that to do something for the wellbeing of the society."

Several ministers and political leaders showed up at the event, including Union Minister Pashupati Paras, Governor of Bihar Phagu Chauhan, Deputy Chief Minister of state Renu Devi, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, however, gave the event a miss. "I really wanted the CM of the state to be here along with his family but he sent a condolence message," said Chirag Paswan. The now-ousted LJP chief was desperate for Nitish Kumar's appointment but when all his efforts failed, he had taken the medium of media to invite the Bihar Chief Minister. Last year on October 8, Ram Vilas Paswan passed away following an illness at the age of 74.

