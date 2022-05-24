Bihar Min Claims All Leaders In Agreement Over Caste Census After CM's All-party Meet Call

In a bid to reach a consensus on the caste census in Bihar, the State Education Minister and former speaker of the Bihar legislative assembly Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Tuesday stated that all parties are together for the caste census to be passed in the assembly. This comes after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday stated that they are trying to convene an all-party meeting on May 27, further noting that a decision regarding the caste-based census will be taken after the meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, “All parties are together regarding the caste-based census. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) are all in this. A resolution has been passed in assembly to have a caste-based census.”

While speaking to reporters on BJP’s friction on the caste-based census, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary further said, “There is no friction between the two ruling allies on the issue. If Tarkishore Prasad is saying we will discuss, he must be talking about party procedure. There is nothing like disagreement.”

On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar issued a decree to all the MLAs of his party. All MLAs were instructed not to go out of Patna for the next 72 hours. Responding to this, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that It is a complete hoax.

The whole cabinet and all parties will sit and have a discussion: CM Nitish Kumar

While speaking to reporters on Monday regarding the proposed all-party meeting on the caste census in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar said, "You all know that earlier Bihar assembly has passed two resolutions on caste census. This time we will have an all-party meeting where we will take a decision on it. The whole cabinet and all parties will sit and have a discussion and only after that any decision on the case-based census would be taken."

“We are trying to convene an all-party meeting for a caste-based census in Bihar and after that, it will be passed by the cabinet and the caste census will be done. We have sought time for an all-party meeting on 27th May. Some parties have given consent for the date. As and when we get confirmation from everyone, we will convene the meeting," he added.

JDU’s call for caste-based census

Earlier in August 2021, a delegation led by JDU chief Nitish Kumar called on PM Modi and demanded caste-wise enumeration of the population in the country during the 2021 census. Leaders of all political parties which have members in the Bihar assembly were part of the 11-member delegation.

The long-pending demand for a caste census was revived in July 2021 after the Central government informed Lok Sabha that it will not enumerate the population caste-wise, except for those from the SCs and STs.

The Bihar Assembly had unanimously passed resolutions on February 18, 2019, and February 27, 2020, demanding caste enumeration of the population. Both the resolutions were sent to the union ministry of home affairs and the Centre was requested to hold the enumeration during the 2021 census.