Bihar Min Claims 'no Firing' By Son On Locals Trespassing Farm; 'Villagers Pelted Stones'

Bihar tourism minister and BJP leader Narayan Prasad Sah on Monday came out in defense of his son who allegedly fired in the air and thrashed a group of children trespassing his farm. The dispute broke out on Sunday when Bablu Prasad went to clear the locals who were playing cricket on the field.

He allegedly thrashed some of the youths with the butt of the revolver and fired in the air. Several locals are believed to have been injured in the incident that occurred in Hardia village of Bihar’s West Champaran district. When the villagers came to know about the incident, they reached the minister’s residence and thrashed Bablu. They also vandalized his vehicle in fury.

However, BJP minister Narayan Prasad has accused the villagers of trying to encroach on his land. He claimed that his son did not fire any bullets and that the villagers pelted stones at his son and associates.

"After my family members were beaten up by the villagers, my son went to the spot with his licensed rifle and pistol but he was also attacked with stones. The villagers also vandalized my vehicle. They (victim's kin) were hurling bricks but there was no firing by my son, the revolver was snatched. All these are mere rumors to defame," said Prasad.

Chaos after Bihar minister's son opens fire to chase away children

Videos from the incident showed the minister's son being thrashed by a group of angry villagers, who also snatched the gun he was carrying. Bablu Prasad, who along with other injured people, was admitted to a hospital, has denied the allegations of firing shots in the air.

According to Superintendent of Police Upendra Verma, the minister's son was accompanied by uncle Harendra Prasad, manager Vijay, and other associates, all of whom were injured in the clash. As per sources, the Bihar police have seized a licensed pistol and a rifle from the spot of the incident.