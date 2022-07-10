Bihar Min Miffed Over CM Revoking Order Passed By Him; Says 'won't Do Janata Darbar'

In a key political development, a tussled seemed to have erupted in the JDU-BJP coalition in Bihar after Revenue Minister Ramsurat Rai expressed his dissent with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Ramsurat Rai recently ordered a large-scale transfer-posting of officers in the Revenue and Land Reforms Department in the state. However, CM Nitish Kumar cancelled the order after receiving the complaint regarding irregularities.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over CM’s move, Bihar Revenue minister Ramsurat Rai said, “I am deeply hurt by Nitish Kumar’s decision. Now, I will not do the Janta Darbar. What is the use of Janata Darbar when the problems of people are not resolved? The post of the minister is not the inheritance of anyone.” Ramsurat Rai further offered to leave Ministry over the withdrawal of order. He said, “Any new person should run the ministry, my best wishes are with him.”

#BREAKING | Bihar Revenue Minister Ramsurat Rai miffed after CM Nitish Kumar overturns transfer of officers decision, says he 'won't do the Janta Darbar'

Notably, the Bihar Revenue department had ordered the transfer-posting of 149 circle officers on June 30. However, the decision was overturned by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. According to sources, the CM banned the posting of officers due to large-scale money transactions incurred in transfer postings.

Reportedly, Ramsurat Rai, who is handling the Revenue and Land Reforms Department transferred officials on June 30 which included Circle Officer, Settlement Officer, and Consolidation Officer.