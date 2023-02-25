Bihar Min On Backfoot After Remark Against Army; 'I'm Nationalist, Can't Insult Forces'

Bihar Minister Surendra Prasad Yadav was seen on the backfoot over his extremely offensive and distasteful remark against the Indian Army after the Opposition created a huge uproar demanding his resignation. Yadav, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Co-Operative Minister in the Nitish Kumar govt called himself a "nationalist" and said that he cannot insult the Forces.

On Thursday, February 24, while interacting with the reporters, Surendra Yadav made an objectional remark criticising the Centre's newly introduced Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in armed defence forces. He stated that the scheme will make a “Hijdon Ki Fauj (Army of eunuchs)”.

Bihar Minister on backfoot after his uproar over his objectionable remark on Army

Following this, the Opposition demanded his resignation, causing the RJD leader to make a U-turn from his earlier remark. On Friday, the Bihar Minister said, "Are Narendra Modi and BJP the only Hindus in India? Aren't we Hindus? Are Modi ji, Amit Shah Ji and BJP the only nationalist in India? Is there any Indian government job for 4 years? Don't you feel insulted over this?"

"I am myself a nationalist. My grandfather was martyred in the 1962 war. I am his grandson, why would I insult the army... Many of my family members are still in the armed forces. Many had fought wars in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh," he said.

BJP demands Yadav's resignation

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday condemned the derogatory comments by Bihar's Co-operative Minister insulting the Agnipath scheme and Agniveers and demanded the sacking of the RJD leader from his position.

The BJP MP said, "Nitish Kumar’s minister has given a shameful and offensive statement about Army. What does Bihar CM think, that the country will be silent about after this comment? I don't want to take the name of the one who said offensive words for our Army." The senior BJP leader also said that the Bihar Chief Minister must save the credibility of the army by sacking his cabinet leader.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Nityanand Rai also slammed the Bihar Minister and demanded that he be sacked.