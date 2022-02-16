Bihar Min Sanjay Jha Condemns Channi's 'bhaiya' Remark; 'Congress' Stature Has Declined'

Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha on Wednesday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his 'UP-Bihar bhaiyas' remark. He said that where the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh went they have created a place for themselves with their hard work. He also questioned if one needs a passport to travel within the country.

"It is a shameful statement. I condemn this. Wherever the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh went, they made a place for themselves with hard work and contributed to the growth of their state," the Janata Dal (United) leader said.

He asked, "Does anyone need a passport to travel within the country? With such a mindset, Congress' stature has declined. The situation of 'Congress mukt (India)' will persist if they speak such language and do such politics. They have lost Punjab, there's no chance for them."

Channi stokes controversy with 'bhaiyas' remark

Just a few days ahead of the Punjab elections, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has stroked a controversy by extorting people to not let 'UP and Uttar Pradesh Bhaiyas' enter the state. Standing alongside Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Channi called Congress general secretary the daughter-in-law of the state.

"Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. 'Bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win," Channi. However, shockingly, Priyanka, was seen smiling and clapping.

Channi's comment has received flak from BJP as well as AAP. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Rahul Gandhi and Punjab CM Charanjit Channi has insulted the people of Uttar Pradesh and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra laughed. He questioned if Congress has taken responsibility to insulted UP.

Calling it a very shameful statement, Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the entire country is one. "They keep calling me 'black'. We strongly condemn such a comment about any person or community. Priyanka Gandhi belongs to UP, so she is a Bhaiya too," he said.

Punjab will go into the polls on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10. In 2022 state elections, Congress and AAP are going solo while BJP is fighting elections in alliance with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Image: Twitter-@AmitMalviya/ANI