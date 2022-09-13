Bihar Minister From RJD Goes ALL-OUT Against Nitish Kumar After Reprimand In Cabinet Meet

'I stand by my words,' said Sudhakar Singh, Agriculture Minister of Bihar on Tuesday. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Singh claimed that there has been rampant corruption under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the past 17 years, and his ditching of the National Democratic Alliance and joining hands with the Mahagathbandhan has 'not changed anything'.

"I feel in a lot of places there is corruption...In agriculture-related issues, be it land, fertiliser, or seeds, there is corruption everywhere. I have already written a letter. Now, this is up to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son, and in-charge Tejashwi Yadav to decide how will the government run," said Singh, after sources informed that he was reprimanded by Nitish Kumar. He had allegedly threatened to resign from the cabinet.

'Many thieves in my department'

This comes after Singh stoked a controversy while addressing a public meeting in Kaimur. The Agriculture Minister claimed that there are many 'thieves' in his department and that he is the 'sardar' of them. The Agriculture Minister further claimed that there are multiple 'sardars' above him.

"There is not a single wing of our (agriculture) department that does not commit acts of theft. As I am the in-charge of the department, I become their Sardar. There are many other chieftains above me too. The government has changed, but the working style remained the same. Everything is the same as before," he said.

Sudhakar Singh is the son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state president Jagdanand Singh, a prominent leader in Bihar. Sudhakar Singh is an MLA from the Ramgarh seat of Buxar.