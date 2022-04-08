Bihar Minister Janak Ram Seeks Ban On Loudspeakers In Mosques; Avers 'demand Of People'

Janak Ram, the Minister of Mines & Geology in the Nitish Kumar-led government, demanded that loudspeakers should be banned in mosques in Bihar. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he contended that there was a restriction on using loudspeakers during Hindu festivals but the same parameters were not applicable to mosques. According to the BJP leader, people belonging to all communities living in the vicinity of mosques were inconvenienced when Azaan was played at a loud volume. Moreover, he claimed that people were demanded a ban on loudspeakers.

Bihar Minister Janak Ram remarked, "I want to remind the 13 crore people that when there is Holi, Diwali, Chhath Puja and other Hindu festivals, there is a prohibition on playing loud sounds. But the people who refer to the Constitution (should know) when loudspeakers are played in mosques, children studying face difficulties. You ensure that (loudspeakers) are banned for a community. So, even mosques should be barred from (using loudspeakers). Because of the loud sound from the mosque, people belonging to all communities who stay in the vicinity get affected."

"This is the demand of the people. People bring us into power and the people raise their voice when their demand is suppressed. So, as a public representative and a Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Council of Ministers, I am keeping this thing in the public," he added.

Row over loudspeakers

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had sparked off a row during his Gudi Padwa rally on April 2 by demanding the removal of loudspeakers from mosques. He stated, "I am not against prayers. You (Muslims) can pray at your home but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning you now... Remove loudspeakers or else we will put speakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa". Latching on to this comment on Monday, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa advised Muslim leaders should ensure that loudspeakers don't disturb people living in the surrounding areas.

He opined, "I have no objections to you (Muslims) offering prayer, but because of your using loudspeakers if prayers are offered at temples and churches also in a similar way, it will lead to conflict between communities". Meanwhile, some right-wing organizations in Karnataka such as Sri Ram Sene called for a ban on mosque loudspeakers. On Thursday, the Bengaluru Police issued notices to 301 religious places of worship to use loudspeakers strictly within the permissible decibel levels.