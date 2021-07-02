Bihar Minister Madan Sahni Announces Resignation; Says 'unable To Get People's Work Done'

In an embarrassment for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni announced his resignation owing to non-cooperation from the bureaucracy. Sahni is a JD(U) MLA who won from the Bahadurpur seat in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls by a margin of over 2000 votes. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he contended that there was no point in continuing as a Minister if he was unable to work for the people. Moreover, he claimed that bureaucrats treat both MLAs, as well as Ministers, in a similar manner.

Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni remarked, "I am resigning only and only because of bureaucracy. I am not greedy. If I can't serve the people, if officers don't listen to me, people's work won't get done. If people's work isn't getting done, I don't need such a post. The bureaucrats are intemperate."

"Both MLA and Minister get the same importance. It is not as if someone's importance increases if he becomes a Minister. Some bureaucrats do the work after MLAs apply pressure," he added.

Equations in Bihar's ruling alliance

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively.

BJP winning more seats than JD(U) for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election led to the speculation that JD(U)'s clout in the alliance will reduce. LJP, who lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and targeted Nitish Kumar throughout the election campaign, is believed to have damaged JD(U)'s prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat. While Kumar again took oath as the CM of Bihar, BJP has two Deputy CMs in 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi. The recent arrest of Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) supremo Pappu Yadav also drew condemnation from JD(U) allies.

For instance, Vikassheel Insaan Party president Mukesh Sahani observed that it was "insensitive" to arrest Yadav at this juncture. Indirectly referring to the help rendered by the JAP(L) chief to people amid the COVID-19 crisis, he contended that the government should encourage elected representatives, social organizations and party workers to extend all possible support to the common person. Similarly, Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi dubbed this incident "dangerous for humanity".