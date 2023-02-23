Bihar Minister Makes Shocking Remarks On Army, Agniveers; Says PM Modi 'selling India'

Bihar MLA Surendra Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who also the Co-operative Minister in the Nitish Kumar government, made an extremely offensive and distasteful remark about the Indian Army while criticising the newly introduced Agnipath scheme by the Central government for recruitment of other ranks in the Indian armed forces. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Yadav accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to "sell the nation." The insulting remarks of the MLA from Gaya didn't stop there as he went on to "predict" that India will be named among the "hijdon ki fauj (army of eunuchs)", in a few years.

He who sells tea is now selling the nation: Yadav

"The person who sells tea is now selling the nation. They sold the platform here. You might not be paying for a platform ticket but here it costs Rs 50 for a platform ticket. These people are those who sell the country. How will they protect the country?" the Bihar Co-operative Minister asked.

Adding to the insult, the minister in the Nitish Kumar government, said, "After eight to eight-and-a-half years from now, the nation will be named among the army of eunuchs. I am saying it now. All the old soldiers with retire after 8.5 years and these Agniveers selected for 4.5 years won't even complete their training."

Notably, Yadav is one of the most senior ministers in the Bihar Cabinet although he has been a history sheeter owing to his many criminal records. This is not the first time he made such controversial statements as he recently accused the BJP of 'attacking' the Indian army whenever there are elections around. BJP leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi had in 2022 demanded the sacking of "anti-women" Yadav from the Bihar Cabinet citing the cases registered against him.

"We are proud of the army, it's BJP propaganda': RJD spokesperson

Defending Yadav for his insulting comments, RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan called it propaganda of the BJP and accused the saffron party of distorting the minister's words. "It is the character of the BJP. The entire country is proud of the army and everyone has respect for the army," the spokesperson said.

Hitting back at Yadav, Bihar BJP leader Harishankar Thakur Bachaul said, "there is no need to pay attention" to what people like the RJD minister say and that "the entire country knows the kind of cases lodged against him." Bachaul also said that Yadav's words "have no value" and that he "utters rubbish" because "he wants to be in the headlines as he has no work to do."

Republic also spoke to Neeraj Kumar, leader of RJD's ally Janata Dal (United), who said that "no one can agree to any comments made against the army." He further said that the JD (U) only opposes the recruitment policies of the Agnipath scheme but opposes insults against the security forces.