Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani Refuses To Resign After VIP MLAs Join BJP, Passes Buck To CM

Despite all 3 MLAs of his party joining BJP on Wednesday, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani refused to step down as Bihar's Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister. Addressing a press conference in Patna on Thursday, he contended that BJP which became the single-largest party in the Assembly by "snatching" the MLAs of other parties doesn't have the right to demand his resignation on moral grounds. At the same time, Sahani maintained that CM Nitish Kumar had the right to sack him from the Bihar Council of Ministers.

Mukesh Sahani remarked, "My best wishes to those who were our MLAs till yesterday, changed their decision and joined another party (BJP). We also congratulate BJP that after joining our 3 MLAs, they have become 77 MLAs and they have become number 1 party of Bihar". He added, "My resignation is the prerogative of CM Nitish Kumar, so I will do as he says. CM Nitish Kumar has to decide who will be a Minister in his government".

Hitting out at the JP Nadda-led party, he claimed, "BJP got angry because I demanded reservation of Nishad community in SC or ST category. BJP got angry with us for demanding caste census. I am the son of Nishad. I will continue to fight for the rights of my community.'

VIP-BJP rift

Formerly a set designer in Bollywood, Mukesh Sahani turned to politics by initially supporting BJP. He formed his own party on November 4, 2018. While he was a part of the press conference of Mahagatbandhan to announce the seat-sharing formula on October 3, Sahani stormed out saying that he had been backstabbed by RJD. Though he declared that his party would field candidates in all 243 seats of Bihar, VIP subsequently joined NDA and won 4 seats out of 11 in the Assembly elections.

As NDA won a very slender majority in the state Assembly with 125 seats as against the Mahagatbandhan's 110, VIP's 4 elected MLAs played a vital role in the formation of the government. However, Sahani's ties with BJP soured as his party was not given two Cabinet berths besides being denied a full 6-year tenure in the Legislative council after his defeat in Bihar Assembly polls. Earlier on January 20, he dared BJP to walk out of the alliance in Bihar if it has a problem with the functioning of the state government.

He also drew ire for putting up 57 candidates against the JP Nadda-led party in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. The latest flashpoint was BJP fielding Baby Kumari for the by-election in Bochaha, a seat that fell vacant after the demise of VIP MLA Mukesh Paswan. VIP refused to back down and gave the poll ticket to Geeta Devi from this constituency.