Bihar Minister Says RJD, Congress Infighting 'not New Problem'; Cites Lack Of Coordination

Amid growing feud between the opposition parties in Bihar, state health minister Mangal Pandey on Wednesday said that both Lalu Prasad Yadav led Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress party lack any sort of coordination. He stated that the two parties in the grand alliance can’t work together and are fighting amongst themselves. Pandey went on to state that the people have rejected the alliance which can’t seem to work together.

Mangal Pandey claimed that the two parties in the alliance, ‘lacks the intention to work together’. He went on to add that the people will once again reject the alliance. "They (RJD and Congress) lack coordination. Ahead of the elections (by-polls), they are fighting amongst themselves. They lack the intention to work together. Politically, they want to use each other. People have been seeing this and they have rejected this alliance not only once but multiple times,” Pandey told news agency, ANI.

Further speaking about the future of the alliance remaining in the state, Pandey said, "Whatever efforts are being made by Lalu ji, nothing is going to change in Bihar. Their alliance cannot do anything." The health minister’s remark comes in after the Congress and RJD decided to break off the alliance ahead of the by-polls in Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur Assembly constituencies in Bihar on October 30. Following the break, leaders of the two parties have been exchanging heated remarks over the last few days.

Mahagathbandhan breaks

A few days ago, Congress in-charge Bhakt Charan Das announced that the party will contest all upcoming elections solo -sparking a debate. Thereafter, Lalu Yadav speaking to reporters in Delhi, asked, "What alliance with Congress? Do we leave everything to Congress for losing? For losing of deposits?"When asked about Congress' Bhakt Charan Das' allegations of a secret RJD-BJP deal, he scoffed, "Does he know anything?"

The fight began when RJD refused to cede a single seat to ally Congress stating 'it won't be able to win any seat' - fielding Arun Kumar for Tarapur and Ganesh Bharti in Kusheshwarsthan. While Congress accused RJD of conspiring with BJP against it, the Left Front including CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(M-L) has backed RJD. For the by-polls, JDU has fielded Rajiv Kumar Singh from Tarapur and Aman Bhushan Hazari, son of three-time MLA Shashi Hazari for Kusheshwarsthan. Congress has fielded Rajesh Mishra in Tarapur, while Atirek Ram has been fielded in Kusheshwarsthan. Bypolls have been necessitated after JDU MLAs - Mewalal Chaudhary and Shashi Bhushan Hazari's death.

Image: Twitter