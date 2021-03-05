Bihar Minister Sends Brother To Govt Function As 'representative'; CM Nitish Disapproves

Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani drew the ire of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday after he sent his brother to attend a government program in his stead in Hajipur city of Vaishali district in the state.

The incident occurred after Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahani's brother-- Santosh Kumar Sahani was seen attending a government function held to disburse benefits under a scheme introduced by the Nitish Cabinet to the fishermen. The distribution of benefits was to be carried out by Mukesh Sahani who serves as the Minister for Animal Husbandry & Fisheries in the Government of Bihar.

When confronted on this, Sahani's brother said that he was sent as a 'representative' on his brother's behalf who was 'busy'. "He was busy, that's why I came as his representative", says the minister's brother while speaking to media.

Nitish Kumar vows to look into matter

The incident caused massive controversy after the RJD decided to rake up the issue in the assembly session on Thursday. RJD MLA Bhai Virendra questioned the "propriety" of Mukesh Sahani asking how he could send his brother in a government vehicle on his behalf. The party also demanded his resignation over misuse of power.

Condemning the matter, Nitish Kumar said, "I didn't know about it. Shocking, if it's true. Such a thing shouldn't happen. I'll look into it."

I didn't know about it. Shocking, if it's true. Such a thing shouldn't happen. I'll look into it: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in the Assembly in reply to Opposition who demanded Minister Mukesh Sahani's resignation, arrest of his brother & action against officials present at the event pic.twitter.com/ctgcvYBW3k — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

Read: Bihar Govt Warns Of Action Against Farmers Over Stubble Burning

Read: Nitish Kumar Launches E-bus Service In Bihar; Vehicle Scrapes Wall After Dropping CM Off

Meanwhile, explaining his stance on the matter, Mukesh Sahani revealed that he could not attend the event since the Bihar assembly was in session and he had to be present there. Promising to not repeat his action, the leader revealed that he had sent his brother since he was the party's president.

"I couldn't attend the event due to the Assembly session. My brother attended as party president but there was no intention of sending him. He had gone to receive me as it's important for the party president to be present. I'll make sure it doesn't happen again," he said.

I couldn't attend the event due to Assembly session. My brother attended as party president but there was no intention of sending him. He had gone to receive me as it's important for party president to be present. I'll make sure it doesn't happen again: Bihar Min Mukesh Sahani pic.twitter.com/RVNdlpUlih — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

As per the scheme, the government will bear 90 percent of the expenses incurred towards the purchase of cars, three-wheelers, or two-wheelers for the fishermen belonging to extremely backward classes or SC/ST groups.

Read: People Of Bihar Living In West Bengal Will Vote For Development: Manoj Tiwari

Read: Bihar Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Raping Girl