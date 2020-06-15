Bihar Minister Sends Legal Notice To Tejashwi For Tweeting Edited Video To 'malign Him'

Quick links:
Bihar Minister Ashok Chowdhary has sent a legal notice to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for "maligning his image" by tweeting an edited defamatory video on June 13.
In the tweet and later in a press release issued to the media, Tejashwi had alleged that "Ashok Chowdhary used abusive language against him and his father during a press briefing." Tejashwi had asked Nitish Kumar, "You may get me and my father abused by your party leaders but please provide employment and improve law and order."
Chowdhary has now sent a legal notice to Tejashwi Yadav, seeking apology within 10 hours from the receipt of this letter, else he will file a defamation case.
While speaking to Republic TV, the state Minister for Building Construction, said, "Two days back Tejashwi Yadav had tweeted and issued a press release that I used abusive language against him. But I did not use abusive language as it is evident from the unedited video. The video was edited to defame me. It takes a long time to create a perception in politics and they tried to malign my image. That's why I have asked him to tender an apology or delete the post else I will take legal action against him."
He added, "There may be conflict in our ideology, but we should conduct ourselves well and he will have to tender apology else I will use my rights under constitutional provisions. I am a Dalit and I have fought for the rights of the Dalits."
Ashok Chowdhary, a senior Dalit leader was earlier the Bihar State Congress president, before joining the JDU. He is planning to file a case of defamation in the Patna High Court, to protect the rights of a Dalit leader, if Tejashwi Yadav does not tender apology or delete the tweet within 10 hours.
