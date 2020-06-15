Bihar Minister Sends Legal Notice To Tejashwi For Tweeting Edited Video To 'malign Him'

Bihar Minister Ashok Chowdhary has sent a legal notice to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for "maligning his image" by tweeting an edited defamatory video on June 13.

In the tweet and later in a press release issued to the media, Tejashwi had alleged that "Ashok Chowdhary used abusive language against him and his father during a press briefing." Tejashwi had asked Nitish Kumar, "You may get me and my father abused by your party leaders but please provide employment and improve law and order."

READ | JDU Asks RJD's Tejaswi Yadav To Get Quarantined After He Returned To Patna From Delhi

READ | Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Offer To Sponsor Jyoti's Education & Marriage; Private Job For Father

'Apologise or face action'

Chowdhary has now sent a legal notice to Tejashwi Yadav, seeking apology within 10 hours from the receipt of this letter, else he will file a defamation case.

While speaking to Republic TV, the state Minister for Building Construction, said, "Two days back Tejashwi Yadav had tweeted and issued a press release that I used abusive language against him. But I did not use abusive language as it is evident from the unedited video. The video was edited to defame me. It takes a long time to create a perception in politics and they tried to malign my image. That's why I have asked him to tender an apology or delete the post else I will take legal action against him."

He added, "There may be conflict in our ideology, but we should conduct ourselves well and he will have to tender apology else I will use my rights under constitutional provisions. I am a Dalit and I have fought for the rights of the Dalits."

Ashok Chowdhary, a senior Dalit leader was earlier the Bihar State Congress president, before joining the JDU. He is planning to file a case of defamation in the Patna High Court, to protect the rights of a Dalit leader, if Tejashwi Yadav does not tender apology or delete the tweet within 10 hours.

READ | Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi Refuses To Accept Tejashwi As CM Candidate; Hails CM Nitish Kumar

READ | Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Asks Officials To Be Prepared For Possible Flood Challenge